NC man accused of trying to abduct 7-year-old boy at Great Wolf Lodge: Court docs

YORK CO., Va. — A man is accused of trying to stop a 7-year-old boy from walking away from him after asking the child to go down a slide together at the Great Wolf Lodge in York County/Williamsburg Tuesday, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

Travis Bright, 46, of Greenville, North Carolina, is facing a felony abduction charge and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in connection with the incident.

The child’s family and staff says Bright was trying to lure the boy away from the area of the pool, according to the sheriff’s office.

Court documents obtained by News 3 outlines how this allegedly happened: Bright placed his hand on the boy’s head, asked the child to remove his towel and then asked to go down the slide together, according to the boy’s family. When the child tried to walk away, Bright grabbed him by the shirt, preventing him from leaving, the family claims.

A deputy reviewed video footage of the incident, which shows Bright touching the boy’s head, documents state. Footage also shows Bright placing his hand in front of the boy and grabbing the child’s shirt during his first and second attempts to leave, respectively.

Bright has no relation to the boy, documents state.