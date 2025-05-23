Woman accused of bringing gun in purse to Bruton High band concert, leaving it overnight

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly bringing a gun in her purse to a Bruton High School band concert, which was left overnight and discovered by a staff member the following day, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Rebecca Sandoval, 36, of Williamsburg, is facing a felony charge of possessing a firearm on school property.

On Friday, a staff member found a purse with a gun inside it in the school's auditorium, the sheriff's office says. A School Resource Officer determined that the purse belonged to someone who was at Thursday's concert. Sandoval was then arrested and charged.

Bruton High School Principal Aaron McQuillan shared a statement saying while she had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, bringing weapons onto school property at any time is against the law.

McQuillan's full statement is as follows: