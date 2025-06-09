Williamsburg's famed President Heads will finally be open to the public in new attraction

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An attraction may be returning to Williamsburg, showcasing the "heads of state" in a way you've never seen before.

Tucked away on a 600-acre tract of land off Croaker Road, sits 42 huge presidential heads.

They've been sitting out there, exposed to the elements, for years. But there is possibly new life for these sculptures, which used to be part of a tourist attraction called President's Park in Williamsburg. The park opened in March 2004 and closed down just six years later.

Watch previous coverage: What ever happened to Presidents Park?

The fate of the presidential heads was uncertain. They were transported to the site of a commercial construction recycling business owned by Howard Hankins.

This is what he told me when I visited his property about two years ago, saying, "I built the original park....park went under and I guess cause I was the original guy out there doing site work, they called me up and wanted to know if I'd crush em."

But, he just couldn't do it.

"So I went down and looked at them and I just — you know, how can you destroy these things?" Hankins asked.

Watch previous coverage: Owner of presidential busts plans for the future of Williamsburg statues

But that soon might change according to Mark Jakobowski, the director of development for a new project in the works.

"First of all, they're going to be partially restored. They're not going to remain in the condition that you see them in now," Jakobowski said.

They're getting a makeover with the hopes of becoming part of a new attraction, dubbed the "President's Walk."

Watch previous coverage: 42 huge presidential busts poised for new life in James City County

"Start your walk through and [you] get to visit with 42 presidents that I don't think you'll have the opportunity to do anywhere else in the country," Jakobowski said.

He says they plan for the walk to be an interactive experience. Attendees will get a chance to hear from the former presidents themselves.

"You walk up to Washington with your cell phone.... on a QR code, and Washington will talk to you. He will tell you about what he thinks his great successes were, about his family life," Jakobowski explained. "As you go from president to president, you'll get the same thing."

Watch previous coverage: More on the 42 'heads of state' tucked away in James City County

There are 42 heads of state out here. The last presidential sculpture created was of George W. Bush. But, Jakobowski said there's plans to create massive busts of the presidents that followed.

Jakobowski emphasized that repairing the busts won't be the hardest part of this process.

"The biggest challenge is for us to do what we need to do to get through the planning and zoning process at James City County," Jakobowski said.

After zoning is figured out, then the busts will be relocated and restored. If all goes as planned, then the Presidential Walk will open by July 2026.