Person with gunshot injury found in Williamsburg church parking lot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A person who had been shot was found in the parking lot of Gilead Christian Academy in Williamsburg Thursday morning, according to the James City County Police Department.

This happened around 11:15 a.m., police say. Gilead Christian Academy, located at 8660 Pocahontas Trail, is a church, police added.

Police say they don't know where the person was shot, but they're not treating it as foul play and there's no threat to the community.

At this time, police haven't shared information on who was shot and their current condition. It's also unclear how the person was injured.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

