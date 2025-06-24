Dump truck wedged underneath overpass following crash on I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY CO., Va. — A dump truck is stuck underneath an overpass following a crash on I-64 in James City County Tuesday afternoon, Virginia State Police say.

Around 2:15 p.m., police say a dump truck crashed on I-64 westbound near the Toano exit. The dump truck then became dislodged underneath the overpass.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash police added.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police shared that VDOT put a detour in place since the incident blocked all westbound lanes. Drivers are being routed off of exit 227 onto Old Stage Road.