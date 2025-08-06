Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested, charged after deputies responded to barricaded subject in York County

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office
YORKTOWN, Va. — UPDATE: The suspect who barricaded himself on Dandy Loop Road in York County is now in custody, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

YPSO identified the suspect as 49-year-old Winfrey Henry.

He is now facing multiple charges, including burglary, robbery, assault and battery against a family member, and evade/elude/disregard a signal to stop, YPSO shared.

No one was injured, YPSO said. Roads near the area have since reopened

Residents near the 1700 block of Dandy Loop Road were asked to stay indoors while deputies handled a situation involving a barricaded subject, according to YPSO.

Deputies were at the scene in response to a barricaded subject, YPSO said. A shelter-in-place was in effect, meaning that neighbors were asked to remain inside and wait for further instructions from law enforcement.

YPSO said the 1700 block of Dandy Loop Road was blocked off to traffic and asked drivers nearby to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

