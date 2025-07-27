Maryland man dies after crash on I-64 in James City County: VSP

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A Germantown, Maryland, man died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia, according to state police.

The Virginia State Police said the crash happened just before 6:50 a.m. near the 232-mile marker in the westbound lanes.

Investigators said 32-year-old Walter David Castillo Amaya was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger when the truck drifted into a jersey wall. Police said he overcorrected, ran off the road and hit a tree.

The truck struck the driver’s side, killing Amaya on impact.

State police said he was wearing a seatbelt and was the only person in the vehicle.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.