Man who shot at police officers, deputies in York County sentenced to life in prison: JCCPD

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The man who shot at deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and James City County police officers in July of last year was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

36-year-old Andrew Susalis pleaded guilty to several charges, including three counts of attempted aggravated murder of law enforcement, in March, police say. He was sentenced by the York County Poquoson Circuit Court.

On July 17, 2024, Susalis was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, destruction of property and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to police.

At 11:45 a.m., police said they received multiple calls that a motorist had been shot by a lone occupant of a light blue sedan.

The sheriff's office said around noon, deputies and officers went to Susalis's home at the 300 block of Mark's Pond Way to investigate a road rage incident that happened earlier in the day in James City County.

When deputies and officers arrived, Susalis fired shots at them from the upper floor of the home, the sheriff's office says. He fired multiple rounds from a high-powered rifle and hit a James City County police car. Shortly after, Susalis stopped shooting and came out of the house, according to police. No one was seriously injured in the incident.

A James City County police officer sustained injuries from two bullet fragments, but was treated and released from the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.