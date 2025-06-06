Peninsula rolls out photo and video sharing technology for 911 calls

YORKTOWN, Va. — Anyone who calls 911 in the Virginia peninsula will now be able to share live photos and videos from emergencies with first responders, according to the Peninsula Regional Emergency Communications Center (PRECC).

In York County, James City County, Poquoson and Williamsburg, callers will be prompted to share real-time recordings or photos from their phones.

The technology, called Citizen Input, can give responders important context and additional details about the emergency to be better equipped to handle the situation.

The center will also implement AI technology to automatically transcribe 911 calls and identify key terms as well as an advanced mapping application for locating responding officers.

The center said the change will enable faster responses to emergency calls, the majority of which come from mobile devices.