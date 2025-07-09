Williamsburg's Highland Park community reopens with new upgrades

The city of Williamsburg celebrated the newly renovated Highland Park Community with a ribbon cutting.

The park features new playground equipment and a refurbished basketball court.

“It’s wonderful to see Highland Park’s vision for revitalizing the park come to life.” said Mayor Douglas G. Pons.

The Parks & Recreation department followed two years of community input for upgrades. A $117,450 contract approved by the city council allowed for the new playground and court equipment.

Highland Park Community is one of 12 public parks in the city of Williamsburg — now ready for families to enjoy!