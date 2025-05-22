Man accused of intentionally hitting another car in road rage incident: YPSO

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A man is facing charges following a road rage incident that happened Tuesday, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

James William Elder, 51, of Williamsburg, is facing the following charges, the sheriff's office says: felony hit and run, personal injury; felony throwing objects at an occupied vehicle; misdemeanor aggressive driving; and misdemeanor driving on a suspended operator’s license.

Deputies say around 4:40 p.m., deputies responded to the Royal Farms convenience store, located at 1500 George Washington Memorial Highway, following a report of the incident.

A person told deputies that they were driving on George Washington Memorial Highway when another driver "intentionally" hit their vehicle, the sheriff's office says. The person added that the driver was throwing objects at their car.

Deputies say they quickly found Elder and his car at Royal Farms, investigated the incident, then arrested him.

Elder is being held in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.