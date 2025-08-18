York County Superintendent Dr. Victor Shandor to retire after 10+ year tenure

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The superintendent for the York County School Division (YCSD) announced his intent to retire to the school board on Monday.

Dr. Victor Shandor has been the superintendent for York County schools since 2014. He told the school board about his retirement plans so they can have time to figure out next steps. An official retirement date has not been set.

Since accepting the position as superintendent, Shandor's leadership has been recognized throughout the commonwealth, YCSD says. For example, he was tapped by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to join the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children. In 2023, he received the Region II Superintendent of the Year award.

This is a special place. We aren’t perfect, but our collective commitment to doing what’s best for students is powerful," Shandor said. "Most importantly, I must thank my wife Melissa and our children for their love and support. It has been a blessing serving this community, and I look forward to the next chapter.”

During his time as superintendent, Shandor supervised nearly $150 million in capital improvements. This included five elementary school renovation projects, upgrades to auditoriums, athletic facilities, and security.