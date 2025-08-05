Tolls on Coleman Bridge will be eliminated this Friday for good

Drivers who take the George P. Coleman Bridge from York County to Gloucester County will no longer have to pay a toll, starting Friday night, according to a release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office.

The four-lane bridge along Route 17 connects Gloucester Point and Yorktown, with nearly a million vehicles crossing a month, according to VDOT. For nearly three decades, tolls have been collected from northbound traffic—those traveling from York County to Gloucester County—but that's set to change at the end of this week.

The General Assembly had already adopted Gov. Youngkin's amendment to the state budget calling for the elimination of Coleman Bridge tolls. However, the toll collection is ending about five months earlier than expected: The amendment includes a toll removal deadline of Jan. 1, 2026, but Youngkin says VDOT has expedited the timeline.

“Eliminating tolls on the Coleman Bridge is more than just a financial decision, it’s a commitment to easing the burden on families, commuters, and local businesses who rely on this vital connection every day,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Coleman Bridge tolls went into effect in 1996 to repay the bond debt secured to cover construction costs for the bridge's expansion from two lanes to four. That debt has been repaid, but there's still nearly $30 million in Toll Facility Revolving Account. However, that remaining debt is being waived, per the release.

This comes on the heels of other toll relief efforts benefiting local drivers: Last month, lawmakers announced plans to erase toll debts or fines issued to drivers on the Downtown and Midtown tunnels between 2014 and 2023. That amounts to $36 million of forgiven debt, impacting about 25,000 drivers.

Removal of the Coleman Bridge's tolling signs will start Friday at 9 p.m., weather permitting, which will require one of the northbound lanes to close overnight. Once the signs are gone, the two left toll lanes will be closed until the toll plaza is demolished.