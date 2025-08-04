Dashcam video shows moment VBPD vehicle crashes into truck at intersection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The drivers of two vehicles — a VBPD SUV and a truck — were hurt over the weekend in a crash at the intersection of North Birdneck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to Virginia Beach police.

Dash camera video sent to News 3, shown below, shows the moment the crash happened on Sunday.

Watch: Dashcam video shows crash involving VBPD SUV and another vehicle

Virginia Beach police say around 7:45 p.m., a VBPD officer's vehicle hit another vehicle at the intersection.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say. The officer who was driving the police vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police added.

VBPD's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.