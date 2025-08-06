National Night Out fosters connections between VB police and residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — National Night Out aimed to strengthen the bond between first responders and the community in neighborhoods across Hampton Roads, including Kempsville in Virginia Beach.

Retired Fire Chief David Dunlap emphasized the life-saving potential of good public-first responder relationships.

“Even getting out of the way of a fire truck or police car on the way to a call—something that simple — could help whoever is in need down the road,” Dunlap stated.

Held on a Tuesday night, National Night Out provided an opportunity for community members to connect with local law enforcement, emergency services, and fire departments.

Homeowner Diana Kleven hosted one of the 21 events in Virginia Beach, expressing the value of building these connections.

“They are very much a part of our community, and they keep our community safe,” Kleven said.

Heidi Daniels, Executive Director of the Green Run Homes Association, attended one of the events at Green Run High School. Having lived in the area for more than 20 years, she believes gatherings like this help residents feel more comfortable around police officers.

“This is a great way to get people out to mingle and discuss issues,” Daniels noted, emphasizing that residents sometimes hesitate to contact the police due to fear of being seen by their neighbors. “This is a good time to do this; they can come out and talk to the police officers.”

Daniels also advised that residents can report crimes anonymously or visit their office to meet officers if they feel uneasy having police come to their homes.

For younger citizens, the event served as an educational experience, reinforcing that the police are friends of the public. One child remarked, “Sometimes bad things can happen, so they must be in the community to help out with the problem and fix it.”

National Night Out highlights the reinforced commitment to safety and community spirit in Virginia Beach as residents and first responders unite to enhance communication and trust.