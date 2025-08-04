Residents on edge after Kempsville shooting leaves 4 people hurt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A quiet Virginia Beach neighborhood is shaken after a weekend shooting left four people injured, prompting residents to question the safety of their community.

Virginia Beach police said officers responded to a report of gunfire just after midnight Sunday in the Kempsville area, near Gulfstream Circle off Churchill Drive.

Two victims were found at the scene, while two others later showed up at a local hospital, authorities said.

Milagros Salinas, who lives nearby, said she was startled by the noise but assumed it was just an ambulance.

"There are lots of policemen here," she said. "That makes me nervous and kind of worried."

Watch previous coverage: Four found injured following shooting on Gulfstream Circle in Kempsville: VBPD

Four found injured following shooting on Gulfstream Circle in Kempsville: VBPD

Salinas said she's lived in the neighborhood for three years and hasn't seen anything like this before.

Aaron Fagerheim, who lives near the cul-de-sac where the shooting happened, said his roommate came home around midnight and couldn’t find a place to park because the street was lined with cars.

“The entire street was just filled with cars, and people were just walking down the court — where I assume there was a party,” Fagerheim said.

He said it wasn’t until 4:30 a.m. that he realized something serious had happened.

“I just saw about maybe three cop cars in the cul-de-sac right over there,” he said. “I didn’t want to bother them because it was like 4:30, so I just went back inside. But five or six officers were still out there. That’s when I really got worried.”

Virginia Beach police confirmed the shooting is under active investigation. No arrests have been announced, and authorities have not released information on a possible suspect or motive.

Less than two hours later, a separate shooting occurred near Lynnhaven Mall Loop and Northeast Mall Drive, where one person was injured, police said. It’s unclear if the incidents are connected.

Both Salinas and Fagerheim said they are staying cautious and hope for a resolution.

“I’m just praying perfectly that this crime, whatever, will be solved,” Salinas said.