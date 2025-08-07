VB's 5/31 Memorial takes shape as community remembers lives lost

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Work is underway to assemble the 5/31 memorial honoring the lives lost during the mass shooting at the Municipal Center more than six years ago. On Thursday, News 3 had an on-the-ground look at the progress made so far.

At the corner of Nimmo Parkway and Princess Anne Road, dirt is being moved, and the foundation is taking shape as work continues on the 5/31 memorial.

“From what I’m seeing so far, everything is looking good," said Jason Nixon. At the time of the shooting, he was married to Kate Nixon, a veteran city engineer.

The Nixons had a picture-perfect family, Jason told News 3 in a previous interview, but their world was turned upside down on May 31, 2019. Kate was one of 12 people shot and killed by a coworker that day.

Jason says six years later, he is still trying to heal and move on.

Now engaged, he believes the memorial will continue to aid his family and everyone affected in their healing process.

“It does because this is a bit of a swan song to let it go. This is the last thing I’m doing to make sure it’s completed,” Nixon said.

So far, roots of the trees have been pruned, the pump house has been installed, and most of the foundation is in place.

Observers can truly see it taking form.

Next month, steel is expected to arrive, and work will begin on the walkways and stones that will finish the memorial.

“I’m happy to see some progress; it’s been a while,” Nixon said. “You know, a lot of the other incidents had their memorials up quickly, but at the same time, I want it done with quality, respect, and done right.”