VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person is seriously hurt following a shooting near the Lynnhaven Mall early Sunday morning, Virginia Beach police say.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Lynnhaven Mall Loop and Northeast Mall Drive for a shooting, police say. There, officers found one person who was seriously injured, police added.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.