Four found injured following shooting on Gulfstream Circle in Kempsville: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people were injured in connection with a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Kempsville area, according to Virginia Beach police.

Around midnight, police responded to the 4900 Block of Gulfstream Circle. That's near Kempsville High School and Kempsville Middle School, as well as the Kempsville Recreation Center.

At the scene, two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Virginia Beach police.

Virginia Beach police say that two other people were taken to the hospital, injured in connection with this shooting. Across the board, the injuries are considered non life-threatening.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.