Keagan's Irish Pub & Restaurant hosts fundraiser for woman injured by detached trailer hitch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Those who work at Keagan's Irish Pub & Restaurant in Town Center held a fundraiser Monday night for one of their own, a woman who was hit in the face by a trailer hitch while traveling on I-64.

Last month, News 3 told you about this horrific hit-and-run on I-64 in Norfolk.

Police said a tow hitch detached from a truck and went flying into the passenger side of a car.

Steven Chapman, who works at Keagan's, was driving the car when it was hit. The woman severely injured is his girlfriend, Carly.

The employees at Keagan's hosted a music bingo night to help raise money for her care.

"We see one of our own hurting, and we just want her to be able to focus on recovery and not worry about any of the financials. Just get through it mentally, physically, and take as much time as she needs before she feels like she has to go back to work," Rachel Stangle with Keagan's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Those organizing Monday night's event say they want to make sure Carly gets as much support as possible.

There are plans for additional fundraisers for Carly happening in Virginia Beach.