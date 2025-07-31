ORF parking garage D on lockdown while police investigate report of person with gun

NORFOLK, Va. — A parking garage at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) is on lockdown following an unconfirmed report of someone with a gun Thursday, airport officials tell News 3.

Parking garage D is on lockdown as of 11:15 a.m. It’s unclear when the lockdown went into effect.

Airport officials say police are searching the parking garage, noting that the report about a person with a gun is still being investigated: "...a person [was] allegedly observed with a firearm — whether that observation is accurate remains unconfirmed," a Norfolk International Airport spokesperson tells News 3.

