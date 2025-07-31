Old Dominion, Virginia Tech cancel several scheduled football match-ups

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion and Virginia Tech had seven future football match-ups scheduled, but Thursday saw the two programs make adjustments to that series, including cancelling four of the seven remaining meetings.

Both schools announced that the Monarchs and Hokies will meet in Blacksburg in 2025, 2026 and 2030 to conclude the series. The three scheduled games in Norfolk have been cancelled, as well as the 2028 game scheduled to be played at Lane Stadium.

According to the Old Dominion release, the decision comes in response to significant shifts in the national landscape, most notably the House vs. NCAA settlement – a landmark decision that is reshaping how institutions plan, operate and invest in athletics and student-athletes. Both universities acknowledge that such developments necessitated a thoughtful reassessment of the seven remaining football games to ensure alignment with broader institutional and intercollegiate conference goals.

As part of the agreement, the Monarch men's basketball team will play at Virginia Tech no later than the 2027-2028 season.

The Monarchs have two wins in the series against the Hokies, topping Virginia Tech 49-35 in 2018, marking ODU’s first win over a Power-Four opponent and win over an FBS ranked opponent. ODU also won in Norfolk, 20-17, against the Hokies in 2022. Last season, Virginia Tech topped the Monarchs at S.B. Ballard Stadium, 37-17, the Hokies' second straight win in the series.

The two programs meet this season on September 13 in Blacksburg with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Old Dominion opens at Indian August 30, while Virginia Tech kicks off its campaign August 31 in Atlanta against South Carolina.