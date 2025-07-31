Reports: Commanders' McLaurin requests trade

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Earlier this month, Terry McLaurin said that he couldn't see himself taking the field without progress towards a contract extension. Thursday's news didn't make it seem like thngs area heading in the right direction.

Multiple outlets, including ESPN, reported Thursday evening that McLaurin has requested a trade out of Washington.

After holding out for the first four days of training camp, the wide receiver reported to team headquarters in Ashburn on Sunday, but has been on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury. He's been working on side fields and has been his usual self with the fans, staying late after practice sessions to sign autographs and take pictures.

McLaurin has established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. He's eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yard mark in each of the last five seasons and set a new Washington franchise record with 13 touchdown receptions in 2024, good enough for the second-most in the league.

The Commanders' star is not the first receiver to request a trade during a contract dispute. ESPN's Adam Schefter pointed out that during the course of the last two years, Tee Higgins, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk all asked to be moved, but none were dealt the year of the respective trade request.