No Limit Sports Podcast Episode 11: High school football things to watch, most memorable games

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- High school football preseason camps kick off this week, setting the table for an exciting 2025 season. What surprises will we see and who will emerge as champions?

This week on the No Limit Sports Podcast, we're getting ready for the upcoming campaign. A handful of new coaches take the reins of area programs and new stars will grab the headlines, in addition to the standouts who have already established themselves.

Some memorable games are, without a doubt, coming our way in 2025. With that in mind, we're sharing some of the most memorable games we've ever seen in person.

The No Limit Sports Podcast is a weekly collaboration between Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3.

