Norfolk police identify woman who was found stabbed to death in car

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman who officers found stabbed to death in a car last week has been identified, according to Norfolk police.

Stephanie Branch, 55, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead after officers found her during the early morning hours on Monday, July 21, police say. Officers were responding to a reported parking violation at 1645 E. Brambleton Avenue when they found her.

Police are investigating Branch's death as a homicide. A suspect has not been named at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.