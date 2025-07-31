Man found guilty of killing beloved Norfolk Triple C store clerk

NORFOLK, Va. — Bruce Hisle has been found guilty of killing 84-year-old James Carter, a beloved Norfolk convenience store worker.

The jury's verdict, delivered on Thursday, marks the end of the three-day trial. Hisle's sentencing will be held on November 21 at 11 a.m.

As News 3 has reported, Carter was shot and killed at his convenience store on December 20, 2023. Carter’s children said he had run the shop since they were young.

"Justice was served today, but it needed to be done," Breonna Carter, granddaughter of James Carter, said. "It's been really tough. It's been a long time coming, a lot of disappointment. A lot of delays, but today was the day we needed as a family."

During the trial, prosecutors and the defense went back and forth on whether Bruce's brother, Dennis, should be compelled to testify.

The brother was expected to plead the Fifth, meaning he would refuse to testify in order not to incriminate himself.

Dennis Hisle was originally charged with Carter's murder, but prosecutors eventually decided to charge his brother, Bruce, instead.

In court Wednesday, immediately upon entering the courtroom, Dennis said he wanted to plead the Fifth. The judge ordered him to be sworn in first and then plead the Fifth, but Dennis refused multiple times to be sworn in. The judge declared him to be in contempt and gave him a sentence of 12 months.

After that, prosecutors called several police officers, detectives, forensic experts and a medical examiner. The final witness of the day was Tamika Credle.

She was charged with being an accessory in this case and was sentenced in March 2025. Prosecutors argued she was driving the van, she and the two Hisle brothers were in, at the time of the shooting.

Credle also pleaded the Fifth in court Wednesday. She entered the plea in response to the prosecutors' first question to her. They asked how she was getting around at the time of the shooting.

The judge allowed her plea to stand. Credle was then excused and left the courtroom.

Prosecutors then asked for her to be declared an unavailable witness so part of a phone conversation she had in jail could be used instead of her testimony. Bruce's attorney argued that the recording is not admissible because what she says in the recording is speculation or hearsay.

The judge was expected to decide on Thursday whether the recording was admissible or not.