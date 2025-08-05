As preseason progresses, Vick hopes to carry himself like coaching veteran

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's been a year of firsts for Michael Vick.

He coached his first spring practices and spring game, attended his first MEAC Media Day as Norfolk State's head coach and now has moved onto his first preseason camp. It all leads up to coaching his first game.

He may be a first-time head coach, but he's hoping that doesn't show.

"I know I'm a rookie head coach, but I'm not going to act like a rookie head coach," Vick said after practice Monday morning. "I'm going to act like I've been here before. I want my players to be confident in me, my decision making, my abilities to trust them in all facets and all situations."

Monday marked the first time media members were able to observe a Norfolk State preseason practice and the Spartans looked different than they have in years past. Bigger, faster, stronger and more detailed is how many would describe the appearance of the 2025 squad and fans will get their first chance to see the green and gold in game action August 28 on NSU's campus.

Much of the spring and preseason has been combining all the new pieces. Vick said junior Israel Carter, a South Florida transfer, enters camp as number one on the depth chart at quarterback, but he also wants to keep the feeling of competition alive and well.

"Izzy's (Israel Carter) QB1," he said. "Izzy's getting reps with the first team, Otto's (Kuhns) getting reps with the first team. Right now it's about competition. It's about creating a competitive environment where they push each other. I don't want anybody getting complacent or feeling like every day doesn't matter and so we'll just always approach is as an open-book, competitive atmosphere."

As for that rookie feeling, Vick is warming up to coaching with each passing day, but says he won't fully feel like he's shed his training wheels until he coaches in that season opener.

"I guess until I get to game day, get that first game under my belt, I'll feel like a rookie head coach, but every day I walk out here, I feel like I gain more experience, more confidence, more belief," he noted. "I think they gain more experience, more confidence, more belief in me."

Norfolk State kicks off its 2025 campaign August 28 when the Spartans host Towson at Dick Price Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.