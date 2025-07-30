Suspect's brother held in contempt after being called to testify in murder trial

NORFOLK, Va. — The trial for a man charged with killing a Norfolk convenience store worker in 2023 could go to the jury Thursday.

Wednesday marked day two of the trial.

Before the jury was brought in for the day, prosecutors and the attorney for Bruce Hisle, the man on trial for first-degree murder, went back and forth about whether Bruce's brother, Dennis, should be compelled to testify.

He was expected to plead the Fifth, meaning he would refuse to testify in order not to incriminate himself.

As News 3 has reported, 84-year-old James Carter was shot and killed at his convenience store on December 20, 2023. Carter’s children said he had run the shop since they were young.

Dennis Hisle was originally charged with Carter's murder, but prosecutors eventually decided to charge his brother, Bruce, instead.

In court Wednesday, immediately upon entering the courtroom, Dennis said he wanted to plead the Fifth.

The judge ordered him to be sworn in first and then plead the Fifth, but Dennis refused multiple times to be sworn in. The judge declared him to be in contempt and gave him a sentence of 12 months.

After that, prosecutors called several police officers, detectives, forensic experts and a medical examiner.

The final witness of the day was Tamika Credle.

She was charged with being an accessory in this case and was sentenced in March 2025. Prosecutors argued she was driving the van, she and the two Hisle brothers were in, at the time of the shooting.

Credle also pleaded the Fifth in court Wednesday. She entered the plea in response to the prosecutors' first question to her.

They asked how she was getting around at the time of the shooting.

The judge allowed her plea to stand. Credle was then excused and left the courtroom.

Prosecutors then asked for her to be declared an unavailable witness so part of a phone conversation she had in jail could be used instead of her testimony.

Bruce's attorney argued that the recording is not admissible because what she says in the recording is speculation or hearsay.

The judge decided she will listen to the recording and decide Thursday morning, when court is expected to resume, whether it is admissible or not.

Closing arguments are expected Thursday, with jury deliberation following.