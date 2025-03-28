Woman sentenced for accessory after the fact in murder of Norfolk store owner

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman has been sentenced for her role in the murder of a longtime Norfolk store owner.

It's a story News 3 has been following since December 2023, when 84-year-old James Carter was killed by a stray bullet while working inside his neighborhood shop, Triple C.

A Norfolk Circuit Court judge sentenced Tamika Credle on Friday, March 28 for being an accessory after the fact in a felony. Authorities believe she was the getaway driver that night.

The judge gave Credle a 12-month sentence with 6 months suspended; however, with time already served and a credit given for misdemeanor sentences, she will spend an additional 40 days behind bars.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi explained, “It is standard practice that in Virginia on misdemeanor sentences, defendants receive 50% credit from the jail. That is why we asked for a sentence of 12 months, the maximum allowable by law.”

Carter’s daughter, Georgia Carter, was in the store with her father that night when bullets started flying in from outside. She was also at Friday’s sentencing and said she felt it was not enough of a punishment.

"We're talking about a murder. My father was killed," Carter said. "It's not like he was out there doing something toward somebody or putting his hands on somebody or pulling out a firearm to clear the front entrance of his business or anything."

Credle's attorney, Christian Connell, has argued that his client never saw what happened the night of the murder.

Credle is a mother of five and her older three children were in the courtroom for the sentencing. The legal team explained that Bruce Hisle is the father of three of the children. He is the one who prosecutors believe pulled the trigger that deadly night. Hisle and his brother, Dennis Hisle, have both been charged in connection to Carter's death.

Bruce Hisle faces first-degree murder charges. His trial is scheduled for July 29, 2025.