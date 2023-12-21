Elderly man shot to death trying to break up fight at Norfolk convenience store

NORFOLK, Va. — An elderly man was shot to death while trying to break up an argument at his family-owned convenience store in Norfolk.

Police say they were made aware of the shooting at 826 Lindenwood Ave. around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. That’s the address for the Triple C Convenience store.



Police confirmed that two men were seriously injured in the shooting.

Since then, News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones has spoken with the son of one of the men who were injured. The son confirmed that the incident happened in Triple C Convenience – a store that his family owns.

He said his father, James Carter, was shot and killed trying to break up an argument inside the store.

Carter was 84 years old and had worked at the store for nearly seven years.

