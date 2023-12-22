3 arrested in connection to homicide on Lindenwood Ave.: Norfolk PD

NORFOLK, Va. — Police have arrested two men and one woman in connection with a shooting on Lindenwood Avenue that left one man dead and another injured.
On Dec. 20 just after 8 p.m., police were called to 826 Lindenwood Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim, and when officers arrived they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The man, now identified as 84-year-old James R. Carter, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
A short time later, officers were notified that another man had arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound that was considered non-life-threatening, and detectives determined the two incidents were related.
According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that there was a dispute happening outside of the store that led to the shooting that killed Carter and injured the other man.
As a result of their investigation, detectives have charged three people in connection to the homicide.
Police have charged 42-year-old Dennis C. Hisle with second degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.
Police also charged 40-year-old Bruce G. Hisle with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon, and charged 41-year-old Tamika Credle with accessory after the fact.
Dennis Hisle, Bruce Hisle and Credle are all being held in Norfolk City Jail.
