Norfolk Fire-Rescue Responds to fire on USS Bataan

NORFOLK, Va. — Fire crews responded to a ship fire aboard the USS Bataan at General Dynamics this morning, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Fire crews were dispatched at 8:50 a.m. for reports of a fire on the catwalk of the USS Bataan. When crews arrived, units learned the fire was actually inside the ship, where ship staff had already deployed hose lines.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue was escorted to the gym area of the ship where active fire was found.

The fire was marked under control at 9:57 a.m. Two ship members were evaluated by Norfolk Fire-Rescue medics but refused transport to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The scene remains active.