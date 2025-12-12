Two displaced following fire on Barre Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people are displaced following a fire on Barre Street Thursday evening.

Norfolk Fire Rescue were called out to the 2400 block of Barre Street for a report of a fire around 5:43 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the first floor of a two-story home. They soon found that the fire had spread to the second floor.

Within about 30 minutes, firefighters declared the fire under control around 6:16 p.m. A building next to the two-story home also had some exterior fire damages.

There were no injuries.

Red Cross is assisting the two adults displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.