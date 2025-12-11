USS Forrest Sherman set to return to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Just in time for the holidays, the USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is scheduled to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, which departed on May 6, was assigned to Destroyer Squadron Two.

The Forrest Sherman — capable of air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface fire support and surface warfare — supported maritime security as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG 12). The ship participated in 301 flight deck landings, 11 exercises, and nine port visits during its seven-month deployment.

Check back with News 3 for updates on the USS Forrest Sherman's return.