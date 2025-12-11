Norfolk Police seek public's help in mosque vandalism investigation

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a person connected to a vandalism incident at a local mosque.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday around 9:20 p.m. at the Masjid Ash-Shura Mosque, located on the 3500 block of Colley Avenue. Officers responded after receiving reports that the building had been damaged with spray paint.

Vandalism hits Norfolk mosque; neighbors rally as police search for suspect

The suspect is described as a having shaggy hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Police Department or submit tips anonymously through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.