Two men have life threatening injuries after shooting on Lindenwood Ave: Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Wednesday.

Police posted on the social media platform X that the call came in around 8 p.m. for a shooting at 826 Lindenwood Ave., and the two men hurt have life threatening injuries.

#NPD is currently investigating a shooting at 826 Lindenwood Ave. Two men have sustained life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 8:06 p.m. Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation can call the @nfvacrimeline. pic.twitter.com/SnjU1u4T18 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 21, 2023

Police say that anyone with information about the incident should contact the Norfolk Crime Line online or at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

