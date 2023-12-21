Watch Now
Two men have life threatening injuries after shooting on Lindenwood Ave: Norfolk police

Posted at 9:17 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 22:08:09-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Wednesday.

Police posted on the social media platform X that the call came in around 8 p.m. for a shooting at 826 Lindenwood Ave., and the two men hurt have life threatening injuries.

Police say that anyone with information about the incident should contact the Norfolk Crime Line online or at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

