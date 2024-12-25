Family of Norfolk store owner want justice in his murder

NORFOLK, Va. — The owner of the Triple C convenient store, 84-year-old James Carter, was shot and killed in December 2023.

A year later, his family is spending their second Christmas without him and want justice.

"He was mistakenly killed unintentionally. Someone has to answer for that. You just don’t take out an 84-year old man on purpose," Dwayne Carter, James Carter son said.

Police say an argument happened outside of the store. Court documents say Carter was hit by a stray bullet and killed.

"Whatever dispute they got in out front caused the demise of my father," Carter said.

Three people were charged in connection with Carter’s murder, including two brothers: Dennis and Bruce Hisle.

Dennis pleaded guilty to felony gun charges and the Commonwealth is dropping the charge of second-degree murder.

That’s in part because his brother Bruce will go to trial in March on charges of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors believe Bruce was the one that pulled the trigger. Court documents show a third person, Tamika Credle, was the getaway driver.

Credle will go to trial in January 2025.

Through it all, Dwayne says the holidays have been tough.

"His birthday was on December 5th. He would have been 85. The day he passed was on the 20th. So December is always going to be a complicated month for me," Dwayne said.

James ran the store before he passed. Now his son, Dwayne runs and owns the store.

"This was something for him to do. He basically ran this with his eyes closed," Dwayne said.