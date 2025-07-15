Four-way intersection to be constructed near Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — A new four-way intersection will be constructed near Norfolk International Airport, aiming to ease congestion in the area.

The new intersection is slated to be developed east of the Norview Avenue bridge. Work is expected to be completed by Winter 2026/2027.

"Daily traffic to and from the airport will largely be unaffected during construction, though limited lane reductions or closures may be necessary during some later phases of the project," according to ORF's press release.

The goal of this project is to improve the flow of traffic entering/exiting ORF.

This project will create additional lanes and traffic signals to ease traffic woes near the airport. A new ORF entrance sign will also be placed at the new intersection.

“We’ve grown to a point at which the airport is again adapting to serve our customers’ needs, both now and for many years into the future. ORF’s transformation can’t be limited to its aviation infrastructure; we’re equally committed to improving the experiences of all those who drive here at the airport,” said Mark Perryman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Norfolk Airport Authority.

This project will cost $21.7 million, with nearly $17.3 million coming from Federal Aviation Administration grants.