Woman hurt after trailer hitch dislodges on I-64, crashes through windshield

Top Stories: Monday, July 14
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was left seriously injured on Sunday when a trailer hitch detached from a truck and struck her in the face while riding in a car on I-64 in Norfolk, according to Virginia State Police.

Police now need help locating the truck that was involved in this incident. They are looking for a white Ford Super Duty pick up truck that would have been on I-64 westbound at the time of the incident.

Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the incident on I-64 westbound near exit 284A/I-264 in Norfolk.

Steven Chapman was driving with a female passenger in a blue Honda Civic along I-64 when the hitch dislodged from the white Ford pickup truck, according to VSP. The hitch then struck the passenger side of their vehicle, hitting the 26-year-old woman.

The woman was airlifted to Norfolk Sentara Hospital to treat her injuries, according to VSP.

