Virginia Beach police looking for suspect in hit-and-run on Diamond Springs Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking for the public's help in identifying a driver in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday night.

Police say just after 10 p.m., a dark-colored SUV was traveling southbound in the 2100 block of Diamond Springs Road when it hit a pedestrian in the #2 travel lane. Police accuse the driver of not stopping to help the person who was hit.

The SUV was last seen leaving the area near Lenox Drive, police say.

The person who was hit was hurt but is expected to survive, police added.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could assist in the investigation to contact the Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.