News 3 catches waves ahead of Atlantic Park Surf opening

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Atlantic Park Surf, powered by Wavegarden, is finally opening its doors this weekend—just in time for the end of summer.

If it seems like it took longer than expected to open, it's because the facility fine-tuned each wave to provide a unique surfing experience.

Bill Zazynski, the general manager of Atlantic Park Surf, said the surf lagoon is the first Wavegarden Cove in North America. The cove uses wave pool technology to create customizable waves, ranging from 1 to 6 feet tall.

“We’re the first Wavegarden Cove in North America,” Zazynski said. “So this isn’t only going to be for just the East Coast, but it’s going to be for the world.”

What also makes the facility unique is its atmosphere, as it's one of the first in an urban setting.

The surf lagoon has a capacity of 20 to 40 surfers per session and can produce 1,000 waves an hour under optimal conditions.

“We have different levels, from an 18-inch beginner wave, which we call our Malibu wave, all the way to our expert wave, where we have turns and barrels and things like that,” he added.

Team surfer Story Martinez, a Virginia Beach native, was out riding on Friday. She said she constantly has to travel to continue her progress in the sport, but this changes things.

“You’d never say this, but you’re getting barreled in Virginia Beach. You usually have to go somewhere, and it’s always flat here," Martinez said. "But now, it’s not.”

As Zazynski mentioned, the surf lagoon offers different levels of waves. An adult surf lesson can be booked online for $125 as of Friday. Pricing for a 55-minute surf session will range from $90 to $161, depending on the wave level and season, Atlantic Park says.

To test the quality of this unique facility, News 3 Reporter John Hood decided to give surfing a try himself.

“I was up on the board within 10 minutes,” Hood said.

The Surf Lagoon at Atlantic Park will be open for visitors beginning Saturday, and there are still spots available for this weekend. Click here for more information.