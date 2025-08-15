Police seeking evidence for shooting at Kempsville party that left 4 hurt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After a shooting at a party in Kempsville left multiple people injured about two weeks ago, VBPD is asking the public to share evidence as they continue investigating.

Police say this happened around midnight on Aug. 3 in the 4900 block of Gulfstream Circle. That's near Kempsville High School and Kempsville Middle School, as well as the Kempsville Recreation Center.

Officers found two people who had been shot, and police later confirmed two others were taken to the hospital with injuries from the same shooting. All four people who were shot are expected to by okay.

There were "numerous attendees" at the party, police say. They haven't named a suspect(s) or shared potential motives behind the shooting. However, VBPD is describing the incident as a "senseless act of violence."

VBPD has since opened a portal where people can submit evidence, including photos and videos, for the shooting.

A link to the evidence portal is available here.