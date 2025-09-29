Virginia Beach neighbors call for nightclub closures after deadly shooting on N. Great Neck Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents in the Great Neck neighborhood are demanding action after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed outside a shopping center early Saturday morning.

Police say 21-year-old Cesar Bermudez Evans has been arrested in connection with the death of Juelle Morton. The shooting has reignited longstanding frustrations from neighbors who say violence tied to nearby nightclubs has gotten out of control.

“This is not a new thing, and no one is listening to us,” said Caitlin Jacox, who lives behind the shopping center. “We have children. This is a safety issue at this point. All of the families in our neighborhood are very worried about our children’s safety.”

Watch previous coverage: 1 dead after shooting on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach

Jacox and other residents point to Venue 112 and Central 111 as major sources of their concerns. They say nightlife activity in the area has changed over the past year, bringing more fights, car crashes, and now a fatal shooting.

“I don’t know what shift they’ve made or if they’re marketing different,” Jacox said. “I don’t know what they’ve done in the past year for the violence to skyrocket.”

Neighbors have called for added security measures, including cameras in the shopping center’s parking lot. After repeated attempts to reach club owners went unanswered, Jacox started a petition calling for both businesses to be permanently shut down.

“It’s unfortunate that someone’s death is the reason we’re being listened to now,” she said.

Neither nightclub has responded to multiple requests for comment, though they did post on social media expressing sadness over the shooting and announcing a two-day closure.

Virginia Beach Police have not linked either business directly to Morton’s death. Still, residents say the pattern of late-night violence leaves them with one conclusion — closure is the only solution.