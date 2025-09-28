Flooding cancels Saturday concerts at Neptune Festival; Sunday events still on

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Organizers of the Neptune Festival canceled Saturday night’s concerts at the 24th Street and 31st Street parks due to excessive flooding in the stage areas.

Festival officials said all other Boardwalk Weekend activities will continue as planned, including Sunday’s full schedule of events.

Sunday’s lineup includes the International Sandsculpting Championship, featuring 32 master sculptors from around the world competing inside a tent nearly the size of a football field. Admission is $7, while children 12 and under with an adult get in free.

Other highlights include:

Free sandsculpting clinics

An art and craft show with more than 200 juried artists, plus a youth art show and kids gallery

The Grand Parade, with floats, marching bands and Queen Neptune, rolling down Atlantic Avenue at 11:30 a.m.

Live music on two oceanfront stages, including performances by the Skip Castro Band

Family attractions such as Poseidon’s Playground, Touch-A-Truck and Dock Dogs

Sporting events ranging from an 8K race to volleyball, surfing, sailing and beach fitness activities

With the exception of admission to the sandsculpting competition, all Neptune Festival events are free and open to the public.

Sunday’s activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.