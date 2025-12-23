Pride flag crosswalks in Virginia Beach's ViBe Creative District defaced with homophobic slurs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several homophobic slurs were written on the Pride flag walkways at Virginia Beach's ViBe Creative District, prompting Virginia Beach Police to open an investigation.

Virginia Beach Councilman Michael Berlucchi posted photos of the slurs, which included variations of the f-word, a drawing of male genitalia, and the words "Trump 2028."

"I can't believe this is Virginia Beach," Berlucchi wrote. "I am deeply disappointed to see hateful graffiti defacing our crosswalk. Hate has no home here. Love and unity will always be stronger."

Police say the graffiti incident occurred at the intersection of 19th Street and Cypress Avenue in the ViBe Creative District, where each crosswalk is painted with a Pride rainbow flag.

Public works is working on the best method to remove, police said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call VBPD at 757-385-5000, Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip via P3Tips.com.