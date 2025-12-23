Community rallies to help Virginia Beach families displaced by apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach community continues to support 21 people, including nine children, who are out of their homes after a fire at the Palms Apartments on Friday evening.

The fire occurred at the apartment complex just off Rosemont Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. While no one was injured, the blaze displaced families just days before Christmas.

"I have small children of my own and I just can't imagine coming home one day and having absolutely nothing a few days before Christmas," neighbor Catherine Clarke said.

Clarke, who has been helping organize donation efforts, has seen the community stepping up over the last few days.

"We really came together as a complex, as a community," Clarke said.

Community members have donated clothes, toys, household items and furniture to help the displaced families. The Red Cross has also been providing assistance.

WTKR

"I can't imagine the families processing losing probably not only everything that they've saved up for all year round to get them Christmas presents but also everything that makes them feel like a family," Clarke said.

Malibu Elementary School staff and PTA members have joined the relief efforts, as some of the affected children attend the school.

"They brought so many donations," Clarke said.

Clarke particularly highlighted the efforts of the school's principal Courtney Scarcelli and School Counselor Honey McClendon.

The community response has drawn people from across the area, including Robert King, who came to donate coats after hearing about the families' needs.

"It's the roughest time of the year you could have something happen is the week before Christmas," King said.

Despite the challenging timing, volunteers remain committed to helping the families rebuild.

"It's been a beautiful thing over the last few days to be gathering donations to give to families. It's just been beautiful," Clarke said.

Organizers are continuing to collect donations and are especially seeking clothing for men. People can drop them off at the building's office.

