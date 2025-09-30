Seven neglected, abused dogs begin new lives with help from Virginia Beach SPCA

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Seven dogs rescued from dangerous and neglectful conditions are now safe at the Virginia Beach SPCA, where staff hope to place them in loving homes.

Some of the dogs were part of a massive rescue operation in Harford County, Maryland, where more than 100 animals were found in deplorable conditions at a Havanese breeding facility. Others were saved from what authorities believe was a dogfighting ring in Indiana, pulled to safety during a dangerous heat wave.

Now, they’re starting their recovery journey in Hampton Roads. SPCA veterinarians and staff are providing medical care, safe shelter, and the attention needed to help them heal.

“Some of them will be up for adoption this week,” said Jennifer Fly, executive director of the Virginia Beach SPCA. “The faster we can get them into those homes, the faster they can settle with their new people, the faster they can learn to be a pet.”

The SPCA says community support is critical to continue its mission of rescuing and rehabilitating animals.

