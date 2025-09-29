Virginia Beach firefighters demonstrate lithium-ion battery safety risks ahead of fire prevention week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach firefighters demonstrated lithium-ion battery safety risks during a public demonstration Monday, showing residents what happens when these common batteries are improperly stored and overheat.

The demonstration comes ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, which begins next week. Firefighters used the event to educate the community about the potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everyday items including cell phones, power tools and electric vehicles.

A captain with the Virginia Beach Fire Department explained the safety considerations surrounding these batteries during the demonstration.

"In general, the batteries can be considered safe," Captain Kevin Lehlbach said. "Rarely is a battery sitting alone to cause the shed to burn."

Firefighters emphasized the importance of proper recycling when disposing of lithium-ion batteries. Simply throwing these batteries in the trash can create a fire hazard.

The demonstration follows a recent electric vehicle fire in a Virginia Beach parking garage.

Last week, Virginia Beach neighborhood reporter Romelo Styles spoke with firefighters about that incident and why electric vehicle fires present unique challenges compared to traditional gas-powered car fires.

Firefighters explained that extinguishing electric vehicle fires can be more difficult than those involving gasoline-powered vehicles.

