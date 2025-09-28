Fire crews put out large barn fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Fire crews put out a large barn fire on Saturday, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Fire Crews responded to the 2300 block of Vaughan Road around 6:44 p.m for reports of a residential fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a barn of about 10,000 square feet that housed farm equipment.

We're told the fire was marked under control at 8:02 p.m., and crews stayed on scene to ensure there were no flare ups.

There were no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is under investigation.