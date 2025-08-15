'I would love to stay here:' Sale of VB city property could impact several small businesses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A piece of city-owned property located at the intersection of Arctic Avenue and Laskin Road is up for sale. Now, we're learning a potential buyer could develop the Oceanfront site in a way that may impact several small businesses in the area.

Wayne Jones, who owns the flower shop on the small strip, has been providing flowers to the community for over 50 years.

He acknowledged that his family’s floral shop has survived hurricanes and the pandemic, but expressed concern that redevelopment could pose a challenge.

"You never know what the day is going to bring; it’s always fun to lift somebody’s spirits with flowers," Jones said. "I don’t think moving five refrigerators into a location that doesn’t exist yet would be feasible at this point. However, whatever happens, happens, but I’m not ready to quit yet."

The city is looking to sell the property at 333 Laskin Road, where the current Papa John’s operates. The restaurant is expected to continue its lease elsewhere.

VB Laskin Road LLC, which owns part of the shopping strip, is interested in purchasing the land to develop a 215-unit apartment complex, with commercial businesses on the ground floor and a parking deck behind it.

Some city leaders have expressed support for the project, but are conflicted about its implications for existing businesses.

"It’s an incredible tenant mix—vintage Virginia Beach, authentic, whatever the right term is," said Councilman Worth Remick. "Great food, great amenities, great businesses, so I’m somewhat conflicted because it will probably go away."

Some of those other businesses in that area include Sushi Vice, Love Song, and Drip Drinks.

Remick added that he hopes the businesses will return, but Jones is uncertain where the stores could relocate during the construction process.

"I would love to stay here; there isn’t a place available that all of us can go together," Jones said.

A public hearing on the potential sale is scheduled for August 19, and city council is expected to vote on the matter in September.